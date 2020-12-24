Wednesday night forecast: Wind chill in the single digits tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wind Chill overnight will be very cold in the single digits. There is also a concern with a storm system next week where all models are hinting at a potential major winter storm somewhere in Kansas. A lot of uncertainty with it including precipitation type but certainly something we’ll be monitoring closely.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. Single digit wind chills.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s-low 30s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills in the teens to low 20s by the afternoon.

Winds will finally relax Thursday night as lows drop in the teens. Warmer air will begin to move in from west to east overnight so depending on when that occurs, there’s a chance temperatures start to warm up overnight especially toward central Kansas. The warmer air moving in will help warm temperatures up in the mid-upper 40s on Christmas Day.

This weekend will be above average both days but warmer on Saturday (low-mid 50s) as a cold front pushes through on Sunday (highs in the 40s). Winds may gust up to 25 mph on Sunday as well.

Next week will start out dry Monday but confidence decreases beginning on Tuesday as a storm system that may produce precipitation as early as Tuesday morning and last as late as Thursday night will move through the central plains. This has the potential to be a major snow storm somewhere in Kansas including the WIBW viewing area. With this still being several days out there’s no reason to get too involved with details but not too early to prepare for the possibility.

Taking Action:

Strong winds today out of the northwest, gusts 40-50 mph, so make sure to have a firm grip on the steering wheel if you’re out driving. It will be colder this afternoon compared to this morning, dress appropriately if you’re going to be out and about today. Without getting too specific, be prepared for the possibility of a major snow storm next week. A lot can change between now and then but models have been hinting for the past several days this could be our first meaningful snow storm of the season.

