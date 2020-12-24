Veteran indicted for falsified records of travel for treatment

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A veteran from Liberal has been indicted for falsifying a record of travel for his medical treatment.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Edward Parks, 60, of Liberal, has been charged with one count of submitting false claims for travel reimbursement to the Department of Veterans Affairs - Office of Inspector General. He said the crimes are alleged to have happened in 2019 in Sedgwick County.

According to McAllister, the indictment alleges that Parks falsely claimed to have traveled to Wichita from Liberal for medical appointments in order to be reimbursed under the Beneficiary Travel Program.

McAllister said if convicted, Parks could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count. He said the Department of Veterans Affairs - Office of Inspector General investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Barnett is prosecuting.

