Two arrested after attempted break in at Topeka Capital-Journal

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that two men were arrested and transported to the hospital after they tried to break into the newspaper’s offices.

It said a few employees called the police while the men were attempting to pry open a door. One employee said the men said they were there “to get all of the money”.

The Journal says police eventually arrived and brought the two men out of the building after a brief search.

The paper says most of their staff, aside from a few administrative employees, have been working remotely.

