TPD cracks down on impaired driving for the holidays

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is cracking down on impaired driving for the holidays.

The Topeka Police Department says it will join law enforcement agencies across Kansas in conducting impaired driving enforcement efforts for the winter holidays.

According to TPD, the Taking Down DUI traffic campaign will begin on Dec. 26 and will last through Jan. 3. It said the campaign is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

TPD said during the campaign, drivers should expect to see an increased police presence conducting traffic enforcement with the goal of deterring impaired drivers and investigating potential offenders.

The department said it encourages community members and those visiting to celebrate responsibly. It said if you think you may have a drink, to plan ahead. It said to call a cab, ride share or utilize a sober driver.

