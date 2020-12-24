Topeka VA distributes first COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wednesday marked a big step in the Topeka VA’s fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with nurse Brad Grabauskas rolling up his sleeve and becoming the first staff member to receive the Moderna vaccine.

“I feel honored,” he said.

“I feel that this is the next stage in what we’re all trying to do as far as combating the virus.”

350 frontline staff members are eligible to receive the vaccine along with 13 veterans in the Community Living Center.

The first veteran to receive the dosage was Jim Fisher a native of Lawrence who served in the Navy.

Rudy Klopfer, the Director and CEO of VA Eastern Kansas said getting to this phase of the COVID combat is a sign of progress

“We’ve had a tough year and as we look towards ending 2020 and going into 2021 we have a lot of hope with this vaccine,” he said.

“We really believe that this vaccine will help us begin that road of getting back to normal and having the connectedness we need with our veterans as well as with each other as we’re serving veterans.”

Dr. Michael Leeson, the Chief of Staff for VA Eastern Kansas, said the vaccine’s caused several firsts in his career.

“As a physician, I’ve never been particularly overly excited about a new vaccine coming to market and I’ve certainly never stayed awake at night thinking about how we can manage that,” he said.

“I’ve never asked my pharmacy to call me as soon as a package arrives and I’ve never gone to the loading dock to see the package with my own two eyes but I’ve also never experienced a pandemic on American soil.”

He said the delivery caused a renewed feeling of joy in the building.

“I know that I’m feeling my own relief that we’re taking this step but I also sense there’s relief in the atmosphere,” he said.

“We do have relief in sight and I think that feels extra special in this holiday season.”

VA Eastern Kansas’ Associate Chief of Pharmacy, TJ McCombs said the distribution has stirred up emotions she’s only felt a few times in her life.

“There’s times where I was deployed and I was so excited to get home after being gone for 18 months to see my family it does not compare to the excitement I have today,” she said.

Grabauskus said the vaccine gives him the confidence to keep working and in 2021 he’s looking forward to the next phase of the fight.

“A sense of security and well-being with myself and also of course you’ll have veterans asking if the vaccine’s here and i’ll be able to give them my story of being the first one,” he said.

“I feel very good so now I just wait for 28 days and get the next dose.”

700 doses of the Moderna vaccine were made available Wednesday and the second shipment of 700 doses will be delivered to the VA in a few weeks.

Veterans interested in a vaccine are told to wait until the VA to calls to schedule one in the new year.

The first group of eligible veterans will be those 85 and older.

