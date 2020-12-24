Topeka native sees song he wrote in 2012 included in 2020 Lifetime Christmas film

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -LaMonte Lassiter grew up in Topeka and at a young age found himself immersed in music, playing the drums, then the piano, at Faith Temple Church, where his father and mother, Bishop Ronald and Sandra Lassiter, serve as pastors.

After receiving two scholarships to Washburn University, where he took part in the music program, Lassiter decided to pursue his musical dreams and went to Los Angeles, where he worked with the Disney company.

He then returned to Topeka and attended the University of Kansas, where he pursued a degree in film and media studies.

But career options beckoned again, and soon Lassiter was off to Atlanta, which has become a hotbed of movie and music production.

Much of Lassiter’s work has gone from performing music to producing music for films.

Lassiter said one of the songs he wrote and performed in 2012 was selected for the 2020 Lifetime film “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding.”

He admits he was a bit surprised when a song he performed eight years ago made it to a movie in 2020.

“Of course, I called back and told the family,” Lassiter said. “It was a real pleasant surprise.”

In Atlanta, he is chief executive officer at L and Zeke Media Group, which produced the 2014 independent film “Core,” which was about bullying.

He said he also continues to use his musical talents at Atlanta-area ministries.

Lassiter, who’s 48, has a word of advice for students who like him grew up in Topeka and are still in school.

“Start where you’re at,” he said. “That’s the important thing, whether you’re in your high school band or your middle school band or playing in church or if you have a garage band.

“When you start where you’re at, eventually people are going to hear about you. It’s a progression.”

He said a person’s success in the entertainment field has a lot to do with connections and knowing the right people.

He added that those who work on improving their craft will be ready when opportunities come along.

“Whatever field you’re in,” he said, “if it’s athletics, if it’s the arts, if it’s academics – whatever – just be ready. continue to perfect your craft, so when the opportunity does show up, you’re ready to go.”

