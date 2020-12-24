Advertisement

SUV plows into house on SE 37th in Topeka

An SUV wrecked into the side of a Topeka home on Thursday morning.
By Jared Broyles and Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Suzuki SUV plowed into the side of a home in the 1100 block of SE 37th in Topeka late Thursday morning. It happened around 10:45 a.m. The homeowner told 13′s Phil Anderson that he was inside drinking his morning coffee when he heard a loud boom in the next room. No one inside the home was hurt.

Topeka police and fire responded to the scene. The SUV apparently clipped the back of a neighbor’s car and plowed through a chain-link fence before running into front of a home. The people in the vehicle fled the scene, however, they were caught by police. One of the suspects was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

