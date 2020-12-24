Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office receives Christmas ornament gifts

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blue Shield has graciously gifted the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office with Christmas ornaments.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that members of Blue Shield gifted each member of the office Christmas ornaments.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was extremely grateful for the gifts and for the support of Blue Shield.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old man was killed and two children sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle...
Man, 32, killed in crash that knocks out power in west Topeka
One person was killed Tuesday afternoon when a trailer became unhitched from a pickup truck and...
One killed after trailer comes unhitched and strikes vehicle in Wichita
The Scorecard total has decreased by one point and shows decreases in various categories.
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 scorecard sees continued decrease
Wichita earthquakes as of 12/20
Wichita earthquakes not caused by oil, gas industry

Latest News

Rolling Hills Zoo was forced to say goodbye to its 18-year-old Amur leopard, Darius, after he...
Rolling Hills Zoo says goodbye to Amur Leopard after kidney failure
Topeka native LaMonte Lassiter, who now lives in Atlanta, said he was pleasantly surprised when...
Topeka native sees song he wrote in 2012 included in 2020 Lifetime Christmas film
A Suzuki sport utility vehicle plowed into a house Thursday morning at 113 S.E. 37th in...
SUV plows into house Thursday morning in southeast Topeka
FILE - (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
State authority to fight abuse of Medicaid patients has been expanded by Congress