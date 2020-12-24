Senate passes FY2021 Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations package

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Moran is applauding the passage of the FY2021 Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations package.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, said the Senate passed the Fiscal Year 2021 Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations package, calling it a fiscally responsible bill.

“This fiscally responsible and bipartisan bill provides necessary resources to help law enforcement keep our communities safe, support economic development and further scientific development,” said Sen. Moran. “I am especially pleased this year’s bill includes increased resources for the Department of Justice to support programs for state and local law enforcement in Kansas and across the nation, including training and community-based crime prevention. In addition, this legislation continues our support to NASA, STEM education and our nation’s goal of returning American astronauts to the Moon. Thank you to Ranking Member Shaheen for working with me in a bipartisan manner to secure resources for these important federal programs and priorities that will allow the agencies within our jurisdiction to accomplish their missions and address the needs of our country.”

According to Moran, his priorities that were included in the bill are as follows:

More resources for the Department of Justice and its law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, DEA, ATF and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Support for DOJ’s state and local law enforcement activities, like funding for the Violence Against Women Act, grant programs focused on improving police-community relationships, juvenile justice programs and resources to help combat the opioid and methamphetamine crises. The program provides resources to Kansas entities like the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence and the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick Co.

Increased support for the Byrne Justice Assistance Grants, providing flexible grant funding for Kansas law enforcement departments.

A new DOJ grant program for small law enforcement agencies in rural areas that will support improved training and technology, expanded community-based crime prevention programs and partnerships with victim service providers.

More resources for the salaries and expenses of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and continued efforts to hire additional correctional officers at the Leavenworth Penitentiary.

More resources for NASA for human exploration activities related to astronauts returning to the Moon, including resources for advanced aircraft composite and materials research and ongoing innovative research.

Support for NASA’s STEM Education Engagement programs, including $5 million for science museums and planetariums like the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson.

More resources for NASA’s Aeronautics research, including support for carbon and carbon material testing and high rate composite aircraft manufacturing which will benefit Wichita State University and Spirit AeroSystems.

More funding for plastics and polymer research in the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

More resource for the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to support sustainable job growth and durability of regional economies

Robust funding for the National Science Foundation for basic scientific research and development efforts at universities like the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, as well as other organizations, including more support for the agency’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research program.

