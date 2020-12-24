Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez.

Ramirez swims and plays tennis for the Wildcats. He’s a state qualifier in swimming and earned All-City and All-League 2nd Team Honors. He also played soccer for three years at Hayden.

Hudson maintains a 4.065 GPA and is involved in a slate of extracurricular activities including National Honors Society, FBLA, Superior Honor Roll, Student Ambassadors, iCan Swim camp, and iCan Bike camp.

He’s also a TSA swim instructor, lifeguard, and positive coaching alliance triple-impact compeitior.

Next up, Hudson will attend KU where he’ll study study pre-physical or occupational therapy.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.