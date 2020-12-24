Rollover crash in Lyon Co. results in non-life-threatening injuries

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A rollover crash on Wednesday night in Lyon County resulted in nonlife-threatening injuries.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, Dec. 23, around 11:15 p.m., it and Emporia EMS and Rescue responded to reports of a one-vehicle rollover crash in the 1400 block of US Highway 56.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, during the investigation, it was found that Noah Smith, 18, of Osage City, was driving a 2002 Chevy Monte Carlo eastbound on Highway 56 when he fell asleep at the wheel and the vehicle left the roadway.

The Sheriff’s Office said Smith’s vehicle rolled over and came to a rest on the passenger side. It said Smith was extricated from the vehicle and transported via ambulance to Stormont Vail in Topeka to be treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Smith was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

