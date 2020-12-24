Rolling Hills Zoo says goodbye to Amur Leopard after kidney failure

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rolling Hills Zoo has been forced to say goodbye to its 18-year-old Amur Leopard, Darius, after his kidneys failed.

Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina says it is mourning the loss of Darius, its 18-year-old Amur leopard. It said over the past year Darius had been treated for renal failure, and while his kidney function was declining, within the last week his blood indicated that he was in stage 4 kidney failure.

Darius was a master artist and loved to play with his keepers once he warmed up to them after his arrival at the zoo in 2011. (Rolling Hills Zoo)

According to the Zoo, kidney failure is common in big cats as part of the aging process, just as it is in domestic cats. It said while it could only buy a little more time with supportive care, chronic kidney failure is irreversible. It said once Darius became more lethargic and stopped eating, it looked at the lab findings and decided that it would be the kindest option for Darius to euthanize him. It said Darius’ body was transported to Kansas State University for a necropsy.

The Zoo said Darius was born at Erie Zoo in Erie, Penn., on June 30, 2002. It said Darius moved to Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot, N.D., in October of 2003. It said due to floods in Minot in June of 2011, Darus was sent to Tanganyika Wild Animal Park before coming to his final home, Rolling Hills Zoo, in December of 2011.

RHZ said in its care Darius was a master artist who loved to play with the keepers. It said Darius took his time warming up to the keepers, but when they earned his trust, they saw an incredibly different side of him. It said since Darius was also camera shy and did not like to be watched when eating or getting enrichment, he made getting great photos even more special.

“Being solitary by nature, it was always a highlight of my day when Darius would come over and lay down in front of me or roll over and show me his stomach and reach his paws out toward me,” shared Head Keeper, Devney Olson-Bowen. “Many saw what they thought was a grumpy old man, but I saw a very sweet and good-natured handsome boy. I will miss him running up to meet me, and his calls out to the other animals in the park every day. He always let everyone know he was there. He will forever hold a very dear place in my heart, and I am a better keeper and a better person for having worked with him.”

