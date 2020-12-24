Advertisement

Owner of massage parlor sentenced on federal prostitution charge

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of a few massage parlors has been sentenced in relation to a federal prostitution charge.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister was an Overland Park woman that operated massage parlors in Olathe and Leawood has been sentenced to five years of federally supervised release on an interstate prostitution charge. He said she was also ordered to pay a $55,000 fine.

According to McAllister, Chunqui Wu, 62, of Overland Park, pleaded guilty to one count of transportation with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. He said Wu operated three massage parlors: Alpha Massage at 116 S. Clairborne, #A, in Olathe; A Plus Massage at 527 N. Mur-Len Rd, in Olathe; and King Spa at 13104 State Line Rd. in Leawood.

McAllister said in Wu’s plea agreement investigators worked with an undercover confidential source who contacted Wu and asked for a job in her massage parlors. He said Wu made statements that indicated she allowed her employees to perform sexual services for tips. He said investigators working undercover confirmed that employees in Wu’s parlors were in fact offering sexual services to customers.

According to McAllister, Wu was arrested when she went to the Kansas City International airport in Kansas City, to meet the undercover confidential source and transport her back to Kansas to work in one of her parlors.

McAllister said he commends the Olathe Police Department, the Leawood Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan for their work on the case.

