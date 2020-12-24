No serious injuries reported in 2-car collision Thursday morning in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Thursday morning in a two-car crash in southwest Topeka.

The collision was reported around 8:45 a.m. just west of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn.

The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of S.W. 29th. A red, four-door car came to rest facing north while a blue, four-door car came to rest facing east.

Westbound traffic on a diagonal road leading from the 2900 block of S.W. Fairlawn to S.W. 29th and Interstate 470 was shut down as crews responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

