No serious injuries reported in 2-car collision Thursday morning in southwest Topeka

A two-car crash slowed traffic Thursday morning just west of S.W. 29th Street and Fairlawn Road...
A two-car crash slowed traffic Thursday morning just west of S.W. 29th Street and Fairlawn Road in southwest Topeka. No serious injuries were reported.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Thursday morning in a two-car crash in southwest Topeka.

The collision was reported around 8:45 a.m. just west of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn.

The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of S.W. 29th. A red, four-door car came to rest facing north while a blue, four-door car came to rest facing east.

Westbound traffic on a diagonal road leading from the 2900 block of S.W. Fairlawn to S.W. 29th and Interstate 470 was shut down as crews responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

