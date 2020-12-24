More than 25,000 boxes of food distributed by Remnant Church since August

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Remnant Church has given away more than 25 thousand boxes of food this fall as part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

When the opportunity to giveaway more boxes of food was offered, members of Remnant Church in Manhattan stepped forward to help the community again.

Today the food boxes were given away at Fairmont Park in Manhattan, and in Junction City in the parking lot of the old Gordman’s store.

Each family that came through the drive thru event was given a box of produce and a gallon of milk.

“We love doing it, and when we don’t do it, we miss the people and we miss…you know…the opportunity to help the community. So, it’s…it’s…it means the world to do it right before Christmas.” Remnant Church, lead pastor, Dave Fowler says.

Remnant Church will have another truckload of food to giveaway in Manhattan and Junction City again next Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

