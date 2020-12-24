Kansas Supreme Court affirms first-degree murder convictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed two first-degree murder convictions that were on appeal.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has affirmed two first-degree murder convictions from Johnson County and Sedgwick County including one with two animal cruelty convictions.

According to the Court, in Appeal No. 120,481: State of Kansas v. Donnell Stafford, on direct appeal, it affirmed Stafford’s first-degree murder and two animal cruelty convictions. It said in an opinion written by Justice Caleb Stegall, it held additional language in the premeditation jury instruction was legally and factually appropriate. It also said it held a heat of passion voluntary manslaughter instruction would not have been factually appropriate. It said due to this information, the Sedgwick Co. District Court did not make a mistake in refusing to give one. It said it also held a nurse’s testimony did not violate the Confrontation Clause due to statements being of a medical purpose. It said it found no error and held the cumulative error doctrine did not apply.

The Court sad in Appeal No. 120,310: State of Kansas v. Phillip Jermaine Stanley, on direct appeal, it affirmed Stanley’s first-degree murder conviction. It said in an opinion written by Justice Caleb Stegall, it held that Stanley failed to preserve his claim that a witness’s double memories” were a fundamental trial failure due to Stanley’s objection on the ground at trial. It said further, it held the Johnson Co. District Court’s use of additional language in the premeditation jury instruction was both legally and factually appropriate. It said it held premeditated first-degree murder and intentional second-degree murder are not identical offenses and the Kansas premeditated first-degree murder statute is not unconstitutionally vague. It said it found no error and found that Stanley’s claim of cumulative error is meritless.

