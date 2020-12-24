Jefferson County Commission votes to continue mask mandate

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - Face masks will continue to be required for at least the next two weeks in Jefferson County, according to KAIR Radio.

That decision was reached Monday after action by the Jefferson County Commission, which voted unanimously in favor of the measure.

The county’s mask mandate will remain in place through Jan. 11.

It continues limiting the number of people who may attend mass gatherings to 75 or fewer individuals, KAIR says.

The county’s buildings also will remain closed to the public, with access only by appointment.

Jefferson County Health Administrator Crystal VanHoutan met with the commission. She said 112 coronavirus cases remain active in the county.

VanHoutan also said the health department had provided 124 free COVID-19 tests through an initiative that began this past week.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.