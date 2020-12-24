Advertisement

Grant family sets up GoFundMe to provide scholarships to honor late choral director Don Grant

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia family has set up a GoFundMe to honor the passing of EHS’s choral director of 40 years.

Olivia Kealey of GoFundMe says the Emporia community is honoring the life of a late Emporia High School legend, ensuring his legacy will live on through future music students.

According to Kealey, Don Grant was the choral director at Emporia High School for over four decades and was well known by generations of students as Mr. Grant.

Kealey said after Grant’s passing over the weekend, his family set up a GoFundMe to honor his memory by providing an annual scholarship to a senior at Emporia High School that intends to continue their music education into college and beyond.

According to Kealey, donors contributed almost $7,500 in one day to the find. She said the fund was organized by Cameron Grant.

To donate to the fund, click here.

