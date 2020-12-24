Genesis Health Clubs donates Christmas gifts to 185 children in six states

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Genesis Health Clubs ad the Genesis Foundation for Fitness and Tennis donated gifts to 185 children in six states.

Genesis Health Club says it partnered with the Genesis Foundation for Fitness and Tennis to send Christmas gifts to 185 underserved children in six states. It said Rodney Steven II, Owner and President of Genesis Health Clubs and Chairman of the Board for Genesis Foundation for Fitness and Tennis, announced the program for the 2020 holiday season. It said each year Genesis and GFFT works with local schools to adopt families in health club neighborhoods. It said the program donates over $22,000 in new toys and presents to underserved children in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

“It is important for Genesis Health Clubs to continue giving back to the community,” said Steven. “With our Christmas program, our employees were able to help 185 children across all the clubs, 2020 has impacted so many families - we were touched with the amount of need in our community and wanted to help in this small way during the holiday season.”

“The process is empowering and humbling for our Genesis Team,” said Geri Thimmes-Henness, a district manager in Iowa. “The experience helps us be a part of our community and helps the people who live in it. This year we were able to connect with a mother and really got to know her story. Her journey is not easy but the little things we can do matter. She has become a part of our Genesis Westroads family.”

“Thank you from my family, we would not have Christmas without you. I have been out of work due to three surgeries and currently have stints in my chest” Ms. Fugate, a parent in Iowa exclaimed.

Genesis said GFFT was founded in 2006 by the owner of the Genesis Health Clubs in Wichita. It said since its beginning, GFFT has given away hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to area youth organizations. It said the grants can be used to pay for equipment, entry fees, club fees and travel expenses. It said GFFT’s mission is to provide underprivileged kids with education and recreation opportunities that lead the way for a lifelong commitment to health.

