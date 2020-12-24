Fire damages home Wednesday evening in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire on Wednesday evening caused substantial damage to a home in southeast Emporia, according to KVOE radio.

Crews were called to a home at 505 Exchange Street on a report of a structure fire.

First-arriving crews found flames coming from the home’s chimney and attic, according to Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Harmon,.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before it caused an estimated $15,000 to $20,000 in damage, according to Harmon.

Residents who were in the home when the fire started were able to make it outside safely, with no injuries reported.

Harmon says the cause was likely accidental.

The house where the fire occurred is located about four blocks east of downtown Emporia.

Additional details weren’t available.

