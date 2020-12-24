Advertisement

COVID model projects 567,000 deaths by April

More than a million people have already received their first COVID vaccine shots
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Even with the vaccine rollout, coronavirus deaths in the United States are projected to reach more than a half million by April.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S deaths topping 567,000 by April 1.

The group also found that deaths could skyrocket to 731,000 over the same time period if states ease-up on pandemic mandates.

Researchers also say more than 33,000 lives could be saved by expected vaccine distributions.

More than a million people have already received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The government has said it intends to distribute 20 million first doses in the coming weeks, slightly later than it had originally planned.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old man was killed and two children sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle...
Man, 32, killed in crash that knocks out power in west Topeka
One person was killed Tuesday afternoon when a trailer became unhitched from a pickup truck and...
One killed after trailer comes unhitched and strikes vehicle in Wichita
The Scorecard total has decreased by one point and shows decreases in various categories.
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 scorecard sees continued decrease
Wichita earthquakes as of 12/20
Wichita earthquakes not caused by oil, gas industry

Latest News

An SUV wrecked into the side of a Topeka home on Thursday morning.
SUV plows into house on SE 37th in Topeka
A cleaner sweeps the pavement front of 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020....
Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement
FILE - (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
State authority to fight abuse of Medicaid patients has been expanded by Congress
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting