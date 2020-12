Christmas Eve hours for retail stores

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re a last-minute shopper, here’s a look at store hours for Dec. 23 and 24, according to Offer.com.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Dec. 23, 7 a.m. to midnight; Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At Home: Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barnes and Noble: Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, Closes 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Dec. 23, Varies by store; Christmas Eve, Some stores open until 10 p.m.

Belk: Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: Dec. 23, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cabela’s: Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, Closes 6 p.m.

Costco: Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ; Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dillard’s: Dec. 23, Varies by mall; Christmas Eve, Varies by mall; some locations closing at 6 p.m.

Gap: Dec. 23, Varies by mall; some stores open until 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, Closes 6 p.m.

GameStop: Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: Dec. 23, Normal hours (check store); Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot: Dec. 23, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. (varies by store)

JCPenney: Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (might vary by mall); Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl’s: Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to midnight; Christmas Eve, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lowe’s : Dec. 23, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, Closing 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. (varies by store)

Macy’s: Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, Closes 10 p.m.

Michaels: Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Old Navy: Dec. 23, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (may vary by mall); Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Varies by mall.

REI: Dec. 23, Regular hours; Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Christmas Eve, Closes 6 p.m.

Target: Dec. 23, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ulta: Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart: Dec. 23, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods: Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

World Market: Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Before heading out for your shopping spree, we advise calling stores ahead of time to make sure local hours are the same as what’s posted above.

