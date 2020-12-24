Chief Judge Gary Nafziger to retire after almost four decades of service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chief Judge Gary Nafziger will be retiring after 38 years of service.

Kansas Courts says Chief District Judge Gary Nafziger of the 2nd Judicial District will retire on Jan. 11, 2021, after 38 years of service to the district.

According to the Court, Nafziger became a district judge in 1982 and was appointed chief judge of the 2nd Judicial District in 2005. It said the district is made up of Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties.

“I’d like to express my appreciation to Jefferson County for making me and my family feel at home, and to the 2nd Judicial District for welcoming me into the bar,” Nafziger said. “I’d also like to express my appreciation to all of the people that worked with me in the court system throughout the years. I was touched by their devotion and dedication to their work.”

The Court said Nafziger came to Jefferson Co. in 1972 as an intern for the county attorney’s office. It said after his graduation from law school in 1973, he became the assistant county attorney for Jefferson Co. in 1974. It said Nafziger served as the part-time county attorney from 1974 to 1981 while also maintaining a private law practice.

According to the Court, Nafziger said he was inspired to become a judge because of his interest in trial work.

“During the time I was the county attorney and in private practice, I found I was really drawn to trial work. The search for truth through the litigation process intrigued me, and I knew that as a judge I could participate in many trials. I also knew that as a judge I could focus on doing the right thing for the plaintiff, the defendant, and society under the Constitution rather than advocating solely for my client’s interests,” he said.

Nafziger said one of the most satisfying parts about being a judge was, “walking away from a trial after a verdict believing I’d done everything I could under the law to assure that each side was treated fairly and impartially and was able to present their evidence, confront witnesses, and be heard.”

The Court said Nafziger also enjoyed introducing young lawyers to the law, encouraging them and assuring them as they gained experience and confidence.

According to the Court, during his time as a judge, Nafziger conducted moot trials with students, spoke to student groups about the Constitution and functions of the court system, as well as taught criminal justice as an adjunct faculty member for a community college. It said he also served on select assignments with the Kansas Court of Appeals and the Kansas Supreme Court.

The Court said Nafziger’s advice to lawyers considering becoming a judge is to, “consider the consequences for you and your family that may not be obvious at first. Particularly in a rural area, serving as a judge can be isolating. Your social life and ability to participate in certain events and organizations will be limited due to the judicial requirement of impartiality. Also, be aware that the expectations of the judiciary have changed as our society has evolved. Some of the issues you are expected to decide are not clear-cut and can be very controversial.”

The Court said Nafziger was raised on a family farm near Cuba, Kan., and graduated with a degree in business administration from Kansas State University where he participated in the advanced ROTC program and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army. It said he went into active duty after graduation and served as an Army officer in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. It said he earned his law degree from Washburn University School of Law in 1973.

According to the Court, Nafziger and his wife, Janice, have been married 52 years, raised two daughters in Ozawkie and now have three grandchildren.

The Court said Nafziger is looking forward to the freedom of not being committed to a schedule arranged a year in advance as required by judicial calendars. It said he intends to stay active in law and may conduct mediation, settlement conferences and take select cases.

