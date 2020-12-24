8th Judicial District Nominating Commission chooses new magistrate judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission has chosen a new district magistrate judge for Geary County.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has chosen Amy Crawford-Coppola to fill a magistrate judge vacancy in Geary Co.

According to the Commission, it conducted public interviews of nominees for the judgeship on Dec. 21, in Junction City. It said six people had applied for the position.

The Commission said Crawford-Coppola’s new position will be effective upon her swearing-in. It said she is currently an attorney in Salina.

According to the Commission, the 8th Judicial District is made up of Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties. It said the vacancy will be created upon the retirement of Judge Charles Zimmerman on Jan. 11.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge is required to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam within 18 months.

The Commission said after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election and if retained, will serve a four year term.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is composed of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Kevin Harris of Abilene, Ashley Iverson of Alta Vista, Douglas Thompson of Chapman, Darrell Miller of Dwight, Keith Henry of Junction City, Daryl Enos of Marion, Edwin Wheeler Jr. of Marion and Eric Coffman of Milford.

