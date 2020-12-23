Wichita earthquakes not caused by oil, gas industry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KCC says earthquake activity in the Wichita area was not related to the oil and gas industry.

The Kanas Corporation Commission says it has completed an investigation into a recent string of earthquakes in the Wichita area. It said it was looking into whether the quakes were related to the oil and gas industry, which it regulates within the state.

“Based on our investigation, KCC staff does not believe the seismicity in Wichita, Kansas is tied to any oil and gas activities in the area,” said Ryan A. Hoffman, Director of the KCC Conservation Division.

The KCC said its investigation examined factors, including the following:

A review of historical disposal well records for Arbuckle or Granite Wash injection wells within a six-mile radius of the earthquakes. Five wells were located in the radius. No recent volume increases were found.

Any new drilling activity within three miles of the epicenters. No new wells were recently completed within the area.

Spot checks of the wells within the radius area to verify compliance with permit conditions.

According to the KCC, the investigation procedure is outlined in the Seismic Action Plan, which was developed in 2014 with the Kansas Geological Survey and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. It said an investigation is started when an earthquake of M 3.5 or higher happens within the state, or when an earthquake scores a 17 or higher Seismic Action Score taking into account variables like risk, clustering and timing.

The KCC said it will continue to monitor the situation and consult with the KGS and KDHE as necessary.

