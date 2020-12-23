Advertisement

Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of vehicle, firearm thefts

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After a string of thefts of firearms from vehicles and of vehicles, the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to keep their vehicles and belongings safe.

In a Facebook post, the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is asking everyone to check their vehicles and make sure that all firearms have been removed. It said several vehicles have been broken into and firearms have been taken.

Posted by Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

According to the Sheriff’s Office, vehicles with keys left inside have also been stolen. It said it is asking residents to make sure their vehicles are secure and keys are removed before leaving the vehicle unattended.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office said if anyone has information or video regarding individuals breaking into vehicles in the Maple Hill area, to contact it at 785-765-3323.

