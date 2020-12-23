Advertisement

State Street Elementary holds Christmas Parade

State Street Elementary School is carrying on a special holiday tradition.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State Street Elementary School is carrying on a special holiday tradition.

The school held its annual Christmas Parade on Wednesday -- it was one of the only times teachers and students have been able to see each other in person, since they’ve been holding classes remotely due to COVID-19.

Cars at the parade were directed to designated areas where students received a book, a puzzle and a special gift from their teacher, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Keeping the tradition of the parade alive is important for everyone at State Street, especially this year. “We just want to let the kids know that we love and care for them, especially during these times,” Assistant Principal Paige Roberts said.

