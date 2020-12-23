Shawnee County “JEDO” votes to create task force to help local businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Joint Economic Development Organization discussed a business relief for local businesses who have been affected by the pandemic on Tuesday night.

JEDO voted to create a task force to establish what businesses will qualify to receive a loan for those who have been affected by the public health order. They also voted to earmark $700,000 for small businesses to save for 2021.

The task force is made up of Commissioner Aaron Mays, Mayor Michelle De La Isla, and City Council Member Mike Lesser.

We will have more details to what this means for local businesses, coming up at 10 on 13 NEWS.

