Advertisement

Shawnee County “JEDO” votes to create task force to help local businesses

Downtown Topeka, KS from the 13 News SKYEYE Drone.
Downtown Topeka, KS from the 13 News SKYEYE Drone.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Joint Economic Development Organization discussed a business relief for local businesses who have been affected by the pandemic on Tuesday night.

JEDO voted to create a task force to establish what businesses will qualify to receive a loan for those who have been affected by the public health order. They also voted to earmark $700,000 for small businesses to save for 2021.

The task force is made up of Commissioner Aaron Mays, Mayor Michelle De La Isla, and City Council Member Mike Lesser.

We will have more details to what this means for local businesses, coming up at 10 on 13 NEWS.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase that started in Coffey County came to an end late Monday morning in south...
Man arrested after high speed chase on US-75 highway ends in south Topeka
One person suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening around 8:10 a.m. Monday in the...
One person injured in Monday morning shooting at mobile home park in southeast Topeka
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Lyon County,...
Two killed Saturday in head-on crash in Lyon County
Two men were arrested after Shawnee County sheriff's deputies found a stolen vehicle Monday...
Two arrested after sheriff’s deputies find stolen vehicle in south Topeka
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies

Latest News

El Ranchito - Auburn, KS
New El Ranchito opens in Auburn
Riley County EMS, assistant director, Josh Gering receives 1st COVID-19 vaccine administered by...
Riley Co. EMS asst. director receives 1st COVID-19 vaccine given by Riley Co. Health Dept.
Riley County EMS, assistant director, Josh Gering preparing to be 1st to receive COVID-19...
Riley County Health Department 1st COVID-19 vaccine
Man placed on probation in Central Topeka arsons