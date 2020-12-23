Shawnee Co. Med. Society asks residents to keep COVID diligence through holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Medical Society (SCMS) is asking residents to stay vigilant in their COVID-19 safety practices through the holidays.

The Shawnee County Medical Society says it is encouraging residents of Shawnee Co. to continue their due diligence by wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and not attending large gatherings during the holiday season, into the new year.

SCMS said it strongly believes it is its duty to advocate for its colleagues on the front lines caring for COVID-19 patients, including physicians, nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, environmental services, dietary professionals, and all of their families.

One Shawnee Co. physician said, “We are exhausted both physically and mentally. We have never had to deal with so much death and suffering. Patients in their 20s and 30s dying on a ventilator. We are frustrated and disappointed at the irresponsible behavior of some of our citizens as they ignore the guidance from the medical community. We cannot sustain this forever.”

Another Shawnee County doctor said, “I think the most strikingly ugly part of this for me personally was being on call and having seven COVID-19 patients die in 36 hours and the profound quiet of dying without a loved one present. Just a nurse and maybe the doctor to hold their hand (with a plastic glove on). Some have a family member on a phone or iPad talking to them saying their tearful goodbyes as you move toward death. The most demoralizing thing is to have people still asking me if this really is as bad as they say on TV. Is it really worse than the flu? Is it real at all? I’m watching people die. I’m watching people struggle to live and fighting for every breath. I’m watching my nurses and my respiratory therapists suffer each day.”

SCMS said thank you to its fellow residents who are wearing masks, washing their hands, social distancing and limiting gatherings. The organization tells residents who, after reading the testimony of the two physicians, still can’t find it in their hearts and minds to help stop the spread of the virus, “We hope your decisions do not lead to the kind of tragic suffering we have witnessed far too often amid the pandemic. If you dislike wearing a mask, these are words you don’t want to hear... “We have to put you on a ventilator.”

The Medical Society said it is also asking residents to not be lulled into complacency due to the promise of COVID-19 vaccines. It said it is asking residents to continue their due diligence.

