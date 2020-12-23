Shawnee Co. COVID-19 scorecard sees continued decrease

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 has seen a continued decrease in some categories.

The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 for the period of Dec. 13-19 shows a total score of 19, which is down one point from the previous period, but still in the uncontrolled zone.

According to the scorecard, the county’s number of new cases during the week was 689, down from the previous week’s 793. However, the scorecard shows anything above 175 is still considered uncontrolled. It also shows the weekly trend in incidence decreased by just over 13%.

The scorecard shows that the county’s percent of positive tests is currently at 11.1%, which is also a decrease from the previous week’s 12.1%. However, it shows the percentage of new cases with an unknown source of infection remained at 88%.

According to the scorecard, the county’s hospital occupancy rate is down to 89.8% from the previous week’s 91%, which is now in the high zone instead of the uncontrolled zone. Although, the scorecard shows the stress on the public health system capacity remains at 17.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department said vigilance must remain high, especially with many holiday gatherings happening within the next few weeks. It said gatherings could easily trigger a new spike in cases in the coming weeks. It said residents must continue to wear masks, wash their hands and watch their social distance.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.