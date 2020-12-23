Santa’s reindeer cleared for U.S. entry

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The USDA has officially cleared Santa’s reindeer for entry into the United States.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has officially issued a permit to Mr. S. Nicholas Claus of the North Pole who works for Worldwide Gifts, Unlimited. It said the permit will allow Mr. Claus’s reindeer to enter and exit the U.S. between 7 p.m. on Dec. 24 to 7 a.m. on Dec. 25, through or over any U.S. border port.

“This is a holiday season like no other. But as I told my grandkids, Santa has immunity to COVID, so he and his reindeer will circle the globe as planned,” said USDA Marketing and Regulatory Programs Under Secretary Greg Ibach. “We are all looking forward to Mr. Claus’ special brand of Christmas cheer, this year more than ever. To help ensure a smooth trip, USDA worked with Worldwide Gifts Unlimited to issue this permit in advance and waived all applicable fees.”

According to the USDA, veterinary officials ensured that Mr. Claus’s reindeer met all entry requirements before issuing the permit. It said it was noted on the health certificate that one reindeer, Rudolph, has a red nose, but is not associated with any diseases. The veterinarian said that while Rudoph’s nose may be red and bright, this is normal for him and causes no concern.

The USDA said the reindeer will arrive pulling a wooden sleigh with jingling bells that is full of brightly wrapped gifts. It said port personnel, who will be wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and following all COVID-19 safety rules, will also clean and disinfect Mr. Claus’s sleigh at the time of entry. It said personnel will also conduct a short visual inspection of the reindeer. It said Mr. Claus will then disinfect his boots and thoroughly wash his hands. It said these measures are meant to prevent the entry of any livestock with diseases the team may encounter during deliveries to farms around the world before entering the U.S.

According to the department, Mr. Claus will also provide an advance list of what port personnel should expect upon his arrival. It said the list includes a variety of food items, all of which come from approved locations and do not pose a risk to any U.S. animal or plant health.

“It’s important that Worldwide Gifts, Unlimited take all the right steps and precautions to protect against the potential introduction of pests and diseases,” explained Mr. Claus. “I appreciate USDA’s assistance every year as we gear up for our big night.”

The USDA said it hopes whether residents get to see their families face in person or on a screen this Christmas, that every moment is thoroughly enjoyed.

