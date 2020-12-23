Riley Co. reports 20th COVID-19 related death

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has reported its 20th COVID-19 related death and has seen 108 new positive cases of the virus.

The Riley County Health Department says an 88-year-old Riley Co. man died on Wednesday morning at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. It said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 14 and that this is the 20th death in the county related to the virus.

According to RCHD, it has identified 108 new positive cases with 37 new recoveries since its Monday report.

SCHD said Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan is currently caring for 11 positive patients and two PUIs.

According to the department, the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday afternoon. It said 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine were delivered to it on Monday morning and 150 doses were given to medical personnel and front line staff on Tuesday afternoon. It said the remaining 50 doses will be administered the week after Christmas.

For more information regarding COVID-19 vaccines, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.