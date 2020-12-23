Riley Co. EMS asst. director receives 1st COVID-19 vaccine given by Riley Co. Health Dept.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The first 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to the Riley County Health Department Monday afternoon.

Riley County E-M-S assistant director, Josh Gering, stepped forward to be a role model as the first to be vaccinated by the Riley County Health Department.

“I hope to…demonstrate a brave face for the community and instill a little bit of public trust in this process, because it’s….I think it’s something we all need, it’s been a tough year and I’m looking forward to rounding this corner with….with the rest of you.” Riley County EMS, assistant director, Josh Gering says.

“He is setting an example for his fellow EMS personnel, and this is a great day and we’re just bringing together the different departments within Riley County.” Riley County Health Department, clinical supervisor, Aryn Price, PhD, RN, BSN says.

One hundred-fifty front line workers were vaccinated by the Riley County Health Department in the Tuesday afternoon clinic.

“We are very fortunate to have EMS staff here available, as well as nurses, to monitor and care for everyone that is receiving the vaccine today.” Price says

Side effects could cause healthcare providers to be unable to work. The Moderna vaccine can cause redness and swelling at the injection site, as well as the potential for headaches and fever.

“We did not want to administer all on one date because of the potential for adverse events, and we don’t want to take out all healthcare staff on the first day.” Price says.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires a second dose 4 weeks after the initial vaccination.

“Once that dose is entered it triggers the next vaccine to be shipped in a timeline that’s appropriate for the particular vaccine.” Price says.

Riley County Health Department says they should be receiving additional shipments in the coming weeks to continue providing vaccinations to front line workers in Riley County.

