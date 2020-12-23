RCPD honored for work in drug trafficking investigation

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has been honored with an award for its part in a recent drug trafficking investigation.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that Investigations Captian Hegarty has been presented with a Midwest High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Award and Certificate of Appreciation for the department’s work in the Operation Chicago Connection investigation that led to the arrest of over 50 people in a federal drug takedown that was one of the largest in state history.

According to RCPD, Captain Hegarty accepted the award and certificates on behalf of the following who were also involved in the investigation:

Officer Eric Beaubien

Officer Brian Zachery

Former Detective Michael Parr

Detective Calvin Sanders

Detective Logan Swartz

Corporal Robert Dierks

Corporal Michael Dunn

Lieutenant Daryl Ascher

Lieutenant Bradley Ingalls

RCPD said the investigation was three years long and identified drug traffickers behind the rise of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs on the streets of Manhattan. It said the case was a collaboration led by tit and the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Riley Co. Attorney’s Office, the Junction City Police Department, the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, KBI and the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office.

