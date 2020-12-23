Advertisement

RCPD honored for work in drug trafficking investigation

Riley County Police Department cruiser
Riley County Police Department cruiser(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has been honored with an award for its part in a recent drug trafficking investigation.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that Investigations Captian Hegarty has been presented with a Midwest High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Award and Certificate of Appreciation for the department’s work in the Operation Chicago Connection investigation that led to the arrest of over 50 people in a federal drug takedown that was one of the largest in state history.

According to RCPD, Captain Hegarty accepted the award and certificates on behalf of the following who were also involved in the investigation:

  • Officer Eric Beaubien
  • Officer Brian Zachery
  • Former Detective Michael Parr
  • Detective Calvin Sanders
  • Detective Logan Swartz
  • Corporal Robert Dierks
  • Corporal Michael Dunn
  • Lieutenant Daryl Ascher
  • Lieutenant Bradley Ingalls

RCPD said the investigation was three years long and identified drug traffickers behind the rise of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs on the streets of Manhattan. It said the case was a collaboration led by tit and the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Riley Co. Attorney’s Office, the Junction City Police Department, the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, KBI and the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office.

For more information on the original case, click here.

