Project Forward hosting virtual “Top City Talent Show”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Project Forward, a Topeka organization focused on community engagement and volunteerism, is hosting the inaugural “Top City Talent Show”, a virtual event featuring local talents.

The talent show will be streamed on Sunday, December 27 at 6 pm. Featured performers include Project Forward co-founder SJ Hazim, 13 NEWS’s Melissa Brunner, and Topeka Performing Arts Center Executive Director Larry Gawronksi.

The event is free to watch, but donations are strongly encouraged. All proceeds will go towards supporting volunteer efforts in Topeka. There will also be a virtual auction featuring the work of local artists.

For more information, visit Project Forward’s website, their Facebook page, or contact Connor England at 785-224-9633.

