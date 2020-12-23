Advertisement

Project Forward hosting virtual “Top City Talent Show”

Project Forward, a Topeka organization focused on community engagement and volunteerism, is...
Project Forward, a Topeka organization focused on community engagement and volunteerism, is hosting the inaugural “Top City Talent Show”, a virtual event featuring local talents.(Project Forward)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Project Forward, a Topeka organization focused on community engagement and volunteerism, is hosting the inaugural “Top City Talent Show”, a virtual event featuring local talents.

The talent show will be streamed on Sunday, December 27 at 6 pm. Featured performers include Project Forward co-founder SJ Hazim, 13 NEWS’s Melissa Brunner, and Topeka Performing Arts Center Executive Director Larry Gawronksi.

The event is free to watch, but donations are strongly encouraged. All proceeds will go towards supporting volunteer efforts in Topeka. There will also be a virtual auction featuring the work of local artists.

For more information, visit Project Forward’s website, their Facebook page, or contact Connor England at 785-224-9633.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Gaston
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office ends search for suspect
Man placed on probation in Central Topeka arsons
A Ulysses woman was killed Monday night when a semi-trailer and sport utility vehicle collided...
Woman killed Monday night in semi-SUV crash in southwest Kansas
Midland Care sees thefts of catalytic converters

Latest News

Riley County Police Department cruiser
RCPD honored for work in drug trafficking investigation
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of vehicle, firearm thefts
Crews battled a house fire late Wednesday morning at 111 N.W. Kendall in west-central Topeka....
Crews battle house fire late Wednesday morning in west-central Topeka
Shawnee Co. Med. Society asks residents to keep COVID diligence through holidays
Man, 32, killed in crash that knocks out power in west Topeka
Man, 32, killed in crash that knocks out power in west Topeka