One killed after trailer comes unhitched and strikes vehicle in Wichita

One person was killed Tuesday afternoon when a trailer became unhitched from a pickup truck and...
One person was killed Tuesday afternoon when a trailer became unhitched from a pickup truck and struck an oncoming vehicle on a Wichita highway, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Tuesday afternoon when a trailer became unhitched from a pickup truck and struck an oncoming sport utility vehicle on a Wichita highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 235, just north of West Street. The location was about 2 miles northwest of downtown Wichita.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was northbound on I-235 when the two-axle, single-car load trailer it was pulling became unhitched.

The trailer then crossed the center median and struck a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV that was traveling south on I-235 on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Hyundai, Sandy Reyes, 31, of Wichita, was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said it was unknown whether Reyes was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup truck, Jeffrey M. Hazen, 53 of Wichita, and a passenger, Bambi L. Hazen, 47, of Wichita, were both reported uninjured. The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

