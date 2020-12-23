No. 3 KU rolls past No. 7 WVU behind season high three-point performance

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The third-ranked Jayhawks hit a season-high 16 threes in their win over No. 7 West Virginia Tuesday night, 79-65.

Every KU started scored in double-digits in Tuesday’s win. Christian Braun led the Jayhawks with 22 points on 6-12 shooting from beyond the arc. Jalen Wilson added 17 points with four threes.

West Virginia junior Sean McNeil scored a career-high 20 points in the first half on 6-6 shooting from three, but scored just two points in the second half to finish with 24.

KU returns to play Jan. 2, hosting tenth-ranked Texas.

Two top 10 teams...



𝙅𝙖𝙮𝙝𝙖𝙬𝙠𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙤𝙥 💪



Final ⬎ pic.twitter.com/8nSpqoT4jp — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) December 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.