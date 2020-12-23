Advertisement

New El Ranchito opens in Auburn

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The old Auburn Apple Market building is now home to a beloved Mexican restaurant.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, El Ranchito is open for business at 1431 N Washington St.

Owner Juan says the demand was high for a new restaurant in Auburn, so he decided to open his fourth location. You can also find El Ranchito in Holton, Osage City, and at 29th and Fairlawn in Topeka.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

