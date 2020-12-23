Man, 32, killed in crash that knocks out power in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s west side that knocked out power to more than 1,200 Evergy customers in Topeka.

The fatality victim was identified as Kyle Bartley, 32.

Two children who were in the SUV sustained minor injuries, said Topeka police Watch Commander Lt. Joe Perry.

The crash was reported around 7:23 a.m. Wednesday when a black GMC Envoy sport utility vehicle crashed in the 2500 block of S.W. Gage Boulevard.

Perry said the SUV was headed south on S.W. Gage Boulevard when it jumped the curb on the west side of the street and struck a wooden power pole.

The vehicle came to rest facing southeast in the eastern portion of Seabrook Park. The location is across the street west of Felker Park.

Live power lines fell on top of the vehicle after the crash, Perry said. Evergy crews were called to the scene to disable the power so that first-responders could get to the vehicle.

Bartley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two children who were passengers in the SUV had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Shortly after the crash, Topeka police officers placed yellow crime-scene tape around a large area on the east side of Seabrook Park.

Traffic along S.W. Gage Boulevard in the area was being diverted on Wednesday morning as the crash was investigated.

Several Evergy trucks were on the scene to make repairs.

Two major power outages were reported following the crash in the immediate area.

As of 9:10 a.m., Evergy said 980 customers to the west of the crash site were without power. There was no indication when power was expected to be restored.

Another outage to the south and east of the crash site indicated 314 customers were without power as of 9:10 a.m. In that outage, power was estimated to be restored by around 10:15 a.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

