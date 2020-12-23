Advertisement

KHP gifted with fuel donation from Fuel True

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has received a gift donation of fuel from Fuel True.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says for the 30th year in a row, Fuel True - Independent Energy & Convenience, previously known as Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association of Kansas, gave the fit of gasoline to the Kansas Highway Patrol to fuel cars during the holidays. It said through the Holiday Highways Safety Program, Fuel True donated vouchers for almost 50 tanks of gas for troopers to use as they patrol highways from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.

According to KHP, Fuel True - Independent Energy & Convenience is a nonprofit organization for independent petroleum distributors, gasoline retailers and convenience store owners.

“For many years now, Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience’s Holiday Highways Safety Program has worked to help motorists in Kansas make it safely to their holiday destinations,” said Tom Palace, Executive Director of Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience. “Through their participation in this one-of-a-kind program, fuel distributors and convenience stores are voluntarily partnering with the Kansas Highway Patrol to ensure the safety of their customers, their families, and the many visitors traveling to and through Kansas over the holidays.”

“For nearly three decades, Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience has graciously donated fuel to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The fuel definitely helps our agency and our efforts to keep Kansas roadways safe,” said Captain Tom Spencer, Commander of the Patrol’s Public and Governmental Affairs section. “As always, we want to thank Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience for their donation and for their continued support. We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”

For more information on Fuel True, click here.

