KDOC opens 2021 Exporter of the Year nominations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Commerce is now receiving nominations for the 2021 Exporter of the Year.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Department of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Exporter of the Year award.

According to Gov. Kelly, the Exporter of the Year Award is the highest honor the Governor of Kansas can award to businesses. She said Exporters of the Year are the best in their class in conducting overseas business from Kansas and are honored as examples of Kansas’ excellence in exporting to countries around the globe.

“The Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award is our state’s way of honoring its greatest ambassadors—Kansas businesses,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Kansas businesses create outstanding products sought around the globe, and we’re proud to share those creations with people worldwide. This award is dedicated to one company each year that demonstrates unique creativity, innovation, and strength of character as an exporter.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the International Division at the Kansas Department of Commerce oversees the process of choosing the Exporter of the Year. She said in 2019, she reestablished the International Division, since then she said it has helped exporters and foreign investors achieve success n the state, with over $650 million in capital investment coming in from international businesses in 2020.

“Our state excels at exporting, and it’s because of the dedication, creativity, and commitment of extraordinary companies like the ones honored through this award,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “If you know of a business deserving of the highest award our state offers to exporters, this is a terrific opportunity to make sure they’re recognized.”

Gov. Kelly said eligibility for the award includes companies that are in good standing with the state and currently operating and exporting from Kansas. She said nominations are required to be received by Jan. 31, 2021. She said there are no restrictions on who may nominate a company for the award.

To nominate a business, click here.

For more information on the award, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.