Gove Co. Sheriff passes away from COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement members across the state are mourning the loss of a Western Kansas sheriff.

The Gove County Sheriff’s office said Sheriff Allan Weber passed away last week after a lengthy fight against COVID-19. The agency says Weber battled the coronavirus for more than two months and had been on a ventilator at a Denver hospital for weeks.

Weber had been Gove County Sheriff for more than 24 years.

His daughter said he tested positive for COVID-19 in September, but his health didn’t start rapidly declining until about 10 days later. According to a report published in USA Today, Gove County at one point had the highest rate of COVID-related deaths per resident in the country, killing one out of every 132 people.

