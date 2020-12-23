Ft. Riley administers its first round of COVID-19 vaccines

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley has administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fort Riley says its medical professionals and first responders got their first round of COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 23 at Irwin Army Community Hospital.

“Today we go on offense,” said Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general. “We have to continue our COVID-19 defenses—masking, hygiene, and physical distancing—but as of today, we are taking the fight to the virus.”

According to Ft. Riley, the Moderna vaccine will be given in prioritized phases according to CDC guidelines. It said in accordance with Department of Defense priorities, its providers began administering the vaccine to healthcare providers, healthcare support personnel and emergency services professionals. It said the very first person on the military base to receive the vaccine was an emergency room doctor on post.

Ft. Riley said the vaccine will be offered on a voluntary basis and priority populations are highly encouraged to get it. It said when the vaccine is formally licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, it may become mandatory for all military personnel.

Additionally, Ft. Riley said soldier volunteers on the base will also get the vaccination in an effort to protect the Nation’s defense force, prevent further spread and preserve mission-essential readiness.

