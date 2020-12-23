Four pets rescued from Tuesday night fire in south Topeka that causes $5,600 damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four pets were rescued from a house fire that caused an estimated $5,600 damage Tuesday night in south Topeka, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which occurred around 6 p.m. at 121 S.W. Sanneman Drive.

First-arriving crews found fire coming from a single-story, wood-frame shed in the back yard of the residence.

The fire, aided by strong winds and the presence of vegetation, spread to the adjacent house.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said crews quickly brought the blaze under control

All of the occupants were able to make it outside on their own, Harrison said.

Firefighters located four family pets in the house and brought them outside.

A preliminary investigation reveals the cause of the fire was accidental and likely associated with an unattended space heater.

The estimated dollar loss to the house was $5,600. Of that amount, $5,000 was to the structure and $600 was to its contents.

The Kansas Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross responded to help the home’s occupants with their post fire-related needs.

