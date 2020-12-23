Advertisement

Fire causes $75,000 loss in North Topeka

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire has cost the residents of a home in North Topeka around $75,000.

The Topeka Fire Department says shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 23, a fire was reported in the 100 block of NW Kendall Ave. It said upon arrival, firefighters were able to see light smoke and flames from a side window.

According to the department, the residence obtained extensive fire, smoke and water damage. It said a search found that all occupants of the residence were able to self-evacuate and were unharmed.

TFD said after a preliminary investigation it was unable to determine the cause of the fire, but said it was more than likely accidental within the partially unfinished basement. It said the estimated loss of the house was $75,000 with $50,000 associated with structural loss and the remaining $25,009 associated with content loss.

The department said working smoke detectors were found within the home.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Gaston
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office ends search for suspect
Man placed on probation in Central Topeka arsons
A Ulysses woman was killed Monday night when a semi-trailer and sport utility vehicle collided...
Woman killed Monday night in semi-SUV crash in southwest Kansas
Midland Care sees thefts of catalytic converters

Latest News

Food giveaway in Junction City with Remnant Church
More than 25,000 boxes of food distributed by Remnant Church since August
13 News at Six
Sen. Moran urges FTC to protect seniors from scams
WPD Tackle
‘New pants’ fundraiser for WPD chief raises more than $1,800 for family in need
KDOC opens 2021 Exporter of the Year nominations