Fire causes $75,000 loss in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire has cost the residents of a home in North Topeka around $75,000.

The Topeka Fire Department says shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 23, a fire was reported in the 100 block of NW Kendall Ave. It said upon arrival, firefighters were able to see light smoke and flames from a side window.

According to the department, the residence obtained extensive fire, smoke and water damage. It said a search found that all occupants of the residence were able to self-evacuate and were unharmed.

TFD said after a preliminary investigation it was unable to determine the cause of the fire, but said it was more than likely accidental within the partially unfinished basement. It said the estimated loss of the house was $75,000 with $50,000 associated with structural loss and the remaining $25,009 associated with content loss.

The department said working smoke detectors were found within the home.

