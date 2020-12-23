Advertisement

El Dorado Correctional Facility employee dies of COVID-19 complications

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The El Dorado Correctional Facility said on Wednesday that one of its employees died due to complications of COVID-19.

The correctional facility said Unit Team Supervisor Gabe Morales began his career with the Kansas Department of Corrections at the Winfield Correctional Facility in May 2014 as a Corrections Counselor I. In July 2015 he accepted a promotion to Program Provider at the El Dorado Correctional, a position he held until November 1, 2020, when he was promoted to Unit Team Supervisor.

“Gabe was a wonderful asset to the department and to the residents that participated in his programs,” said ECF. “Please keep Gabe’s family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment currently lists the El Dorado Correctional Facility as a COVID-19 cluster site with 50 new cases over the last 14 days.

