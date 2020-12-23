Crews battle large grass fire Tuesday in northern Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews battled a large grass fire on Tuesday in northern Lyon County, according to KVOE Radio.

The fire scorched approximately 700 acres about 12 miles north of Emporia.

Firefighters from Emporia, Allen-Admire, Americus, Dunlap, Eskridge, Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Harveyville, Miller and Reading were called to battle the blaze, which started near Roads 300 and J.

KVOE said it took more than seven hours to extinguish the fire.

Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the blaze initially was in an area of around 5 to 10 acres. However, the blaze occurred in an area of thick, dry grass. It created a lot of heat, which made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish quickly, KVOE said.

No buildings were damaged by the fire. However, KVOE reports that one piece of hay equipment was damaged.

The area also has several livestock herds, but no animals were harmed, KVOE says.

In all, the fire burned an estimated 700 to 800 acres of grass and trees. It also jumped Road 310 and reached about a half-mile south of Road 330 before firefighters got it under control.

The fire was a rekindle from a Monday blaze that damaged 60 acres of grass and destroyed two vehicles, KVOE said. That fire was still under investigation when Tuesday’s blaze started. f

The fire danger remains at a very high level on Wednesday. KVOE says Red Flag warnings have been issued for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon to 5 p.m., meaning automatic burn bans for those areas, which also are in a high wind warning until 6 p.m. as gusts of up to 60 mph are possible.

Burn bans also are in place for Osage County until further notice and for Wabaunsee County until at least Christmas morning on Friday, KVOE says.

Wind advisories also are in place until 6 p.m. Wednesday for Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties, as gusts as high as 50 mph are possible.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.