Crews battle house fire late Wednesday morning in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made a quick stop on a house fire Wednesday morning in west-central Topeka, but not before the blaze damaged the residence.

Fire crews were called at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday to a single-story residence at 111 N.W. Kendall on a report of a blaze at that location.

Fire officials on the scene told 13 NEWS that first-arriving crews found flames and heavy smoke coming out of the northwest and east side of the residence.

The home’s occupants were able to make it outside safely, fire officials said.

An investigator was called to the scene.

The cause of the fire and an estimated dollar loss weren’t immediately avaialbe.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

