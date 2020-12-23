Advertisement

Crews battle house fire late Wednesday morning in west-central Topeka

Crews battled a house fire late Wednesday morning at 111 N.W. Kendall in west-central Topeka....
Crews battled a house fire late Wednesday morning at 111 N.W. Kendall in west-central Topeka. No injuries were reported.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made a quick stop on a house fire Wednesday morning in west-central Topeka, but not before the blaze damaged the residence.

Fire crews were called at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday to a single-story residence at 111 N.W. Kendall on a report of a blaze at that location.

Fire officials on the scene told 13 NEWS that first-arriving crews found flames and heavy smoke coming out of the northwest and east side of the residence.

The home’s occupants were able to make it outside safely, fire officials said.

An investigator was called to the scene.

The cause of the fire and an estimated dollar loss weren’t immediately avaialbe.

