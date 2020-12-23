COVID-19 saliva tests stolen from New Mount Zion Baptist Church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 60 used COVID-19 saliva tests were stolen from New Mount Zion Baptist Church’s COVID-19 testing site, the Topeka Capital-Journal says.

58 test tubes containing patients’s saliva were stolen from a locked sample box being stored at the Church, according to WellHealth, the company helping with free testing sites in Shawnee County.

People whose tests were stolen have been contacted and will be prioritized for rescheduling their tests.

