Advertisement

COVID-19 saliva tests stolen from New Mount Zion Baptist Church

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 60 used COVID-19 saliva tests were stolen from New Mount Zion Baptist Church’s COVID-19 testing site, the Topeka Capital-Journal says.

58 test tubes containing patients’s saliva were stolen from a locked sample box being stored at the Church, according to WellHealth, the company helping with free testing sites in Shawnee County.

People whose tests were stolen have been contacted and will be prioritized for rescheduling their tests.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Gaston
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office ends search for suspect
Man placed on probation in Central Topeka arsons
A Ulysses woman was killed Monday night when a semi-trailer and sport utility vehicle collided...
Woman killed Monday night in semi-SUV crash in southwest Kansas
Midland Care sees thefts of catalytic converters

Latest News

Defendant says he acted in self-defense in shooting death
The Scorecard total has decreased by one point and shows decreases in various categories.
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 scorecard sees continued decrease
The more populated states saw a drop in growth this year. Most noticeably the Great Lakes...
US population growth smallest in at least 120 years
Riley County Police Department cruiser
RCPD honored for work in drug trafficking investigation