Advertisement

Man, 32, killed in crash that knocks out power in west Topeka

Police are on scene and have shut down Gage from 21st to 26th streets
One person has died after a Wed. morning single-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of Gage Blvd.
One person has died after a Wed. morning single-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of Gage Blvd.(Phil Anderson)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s west side that knocked out power to more than 1,200 Evergy customers in Topeka.

The fatality victim was identified as Kyle Bartley, 32.

Two children who were in the SUV sustained minor injuries, said Topeka police Watch Commander Lt. Joe Perry.

The crash was reported around 7:23 a.m. Wednesday when a black GMC sport utility vehicle crashed in the 2500 block of S.W. Gage Boulevard.

Topeka police Watch Commander -Lt. Joe Perry said the SUV was headed south on S.W. Gage Boulevard when it jumped the curb on the west side of the street and struck a wooden power pole.

The vehicle came to rest facing southeast in the eastern portion of Seabrook Park.

Live power lines fell on top of the vehicle after the crash. Evergy crews were called to the scene to disable the power so that first-responders could get to the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two children had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

The driver’s identification wasn’t immediately available.

Traffic along S.W. Gage Boulevard was being diverted as the crash was investigated.

Additionally, several Evergy trucks were on the scene to make repairs.

Two major power outages were reported in the immediate area.

As of 9:10 a.m., one power outage to the west of the crash scene had 980 customers without power, according to Evergy’s website. There was no indication when power was expected to be restored.

Another outage to the south and east of the crash site had 314 customers without power as of 9:10 a.m. In that outage, power was estimated to be restored by around 10:15 a.m.

Shortly after the crash, police were placing yellow crime-scene tape around a large area on the east side of Seabrook Park.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Gaston
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office ends search for suspect
A Ulysses woman was killed Monday night when a semi-trailer and sport utility vehicle collided...
Woman killed Monday night in semi-SUV crash in southwest Kansas
A man was injured Sunday when a tractor flipped and pinned him beneath it for around eight...
Man injured Sunday after tractor flips and pins him for 8 hours in Atchison County
Man placed on probation in Central Topeka arsons
Midland Care sees thefts of catalytic converters

Latest News

Wichita earthquakes as of 12/20
Wichita earthquakes not caused by oil, gas industry
Crews battled a large grass fire on Tuesday in northern Lyon County, according to KVOE Radio.
Crews battle large grass fire Tuesday in northern Lyon County
One person was killed Tuesday afternoon when a trailer became unhitched from a pickup truck and...
One killed after trailer comes unhitched and strikes vehicle in Wichita
First Alert Cold Blast
Wednesday forecast: Windy with falling temperatures